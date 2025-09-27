'This is the last remnant of the Dunes': Iconic casino lives on with sign relighting ceremony at Neon Museum

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 70 years ago, the iconic Dunes Hotel & Casino opened its doors to the public. On Friday, September 26, the last publicly displayed sign from the property was re-illuminated at the Neon Museum.
WATCH | The moment the Dunes came back to life
Dunes Hotel & Casino lives on as only remaining publicly displayed sign lights up
The Dunes debuted in 1955, turning Sin City into a global entertainment capital before giving way to the Bellagio.
Now after five months of restoration, this living piece of history lit up Las Vegas once more at a relighting ceremony in the Neon Boneyard.
"Once hailed as the “Miracle in the Desert” at its 1955 debut, The Dunes helped usher in Las Vegas’ Golden Age, dazzling guests with extravagant shows, lavish dining and a towering 180-foot neon pylon that earned national recognition as General Electric’s most significant neon achievement. Purchased by The Neon Museum in 2002, the entrance sign will stand as the last glowing remnant of the resort’s famed marquees — a luminous symbol of the city’s rise as a global entertainment capital.
" — Neon Museum spokesperson