'This is the last remnant of the Dunes': Iconic casino lives on with sign relighting ceremony at Neon Museum

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 70 years ago, the iconic Dunes Hotel & Casino opened its doors to the public. On Friday, September 26, the last publicly displayed sign from the property was re-illuminated at the Neon Museum.

WATCH | The moment the Dunes came back to life

Dunes Hotel & Casino lives on as only remaining publicly displayed sign lights up

The Dunes debuted in 1955, turning Sin City into a global entertainment capital before giving way to the Bellagio.

Now after five months of restoration, this living piece of history lit up Las Vegas once more at a relighting ceremony in the Neon Boneyard.