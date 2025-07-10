'This is not legit': Clark County warns against new scam email

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County is warning the community about a new scam email.
The email asks for an “application approval fee to be paid” from the Planning Commission. Clark County says this email is “not legit,” and instructs recipients to not follow the email’s instructions or click on any links to protect their information from scammers.
