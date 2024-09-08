This is how some Henderson residents feel about the new animal shelter fee increase

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Finding a furry companion at the Henderson animal shelter could soon cost you more.

During a regular city council meeting on Tuesday, the Henderson City Council voted unanimously to pass a measure that could increase animal shelter fees for the first time in a decade.

"What we noticed is that especially our medical costs increased two to three times around COVID, and they haven't gone back to the number they were before COVID," said Danielle Harney, the city's animal control administrator.

The shelter said the price hike is consistent with industry standards and people could notice dogs under 30 pounds will cost more to adopt.

"By you paying the extra $10 dollars more to adopt a little dog, that is going to help us be able to keep the older and bigger dog that you chose not to adopt here at the shelter a little but longer and provide the additional care," Harney said.

Right now, the cost to adopt a dog there, no matter the age or size, is $90. Under the new fee schedule, adopting a puppy would cost $150, a dog under 30 pounds would be $125, and a dog over 30 pounds would be $100.

So, adopting larger, older dogs — who tend to stay at shelters longer — would be a better deal under the new elevated prices.

Another notable change is the license for an unsterilized dog or cat would double from $25 a year to $50. Harney hopes that'll encourage more people to spay and neuter their animals and prevent unplanned breeding and overcrowding at the shelter.

Channel 13 spoke with people who visited the animal shelter during its adoption special.

Some new dog parents like Nathan Hampton said if the fees to adopt weren't reduced this weekend, he likely would not be able to take his new dog, Candy, home.

"$30-40 higher, I'd probably reconsider it. With the cost nowadays, you kind of have to watch what you are doing," Hampton said.

Brandon Harrell also took advantage of the adoption special and was able to find his new running companion, Ace.

"Just seeing the smile that he had when we were walking out the door, I know he's happy to be going home. He'll be a great companion to have," Harrell said.

He tells us he would have adopted Ace regardless of the price.

"I would have still pushed to get him because when I looked at him, he was ready to go home," Harrell said.

He said the price increase could discourage some families from finding their fur-ever friend.

"I would definitely say that might be a problem," Harrell said.

"Anytime that you increase the price on anything, it's going to sit on the shelves longer," Hampton said.

The shelter said they will continue to host adoption specials to allow Henderson families the opportunity to find their next pet.