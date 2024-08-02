Las Vegas microchip ordinance is active, dog owners question the misdemeanor punishment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The new City of Las Vegas microchip ordinance is now in place. This requires all owners of dogs and cats over the age of 4 months to microchip their pets.

If you don't, you could face a strict penalty.

I asked dog owner Franklin Landaverdo if the penalty for not having your pet microchipped is too extreme.

The worst penalty is an arrest and misdemeanor charge, which could result in up to 6 months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

"I think that’s a little harsh for just having a pet," said Landaverdo whose dog is microchipped.

While Landaverdo has a microchipped dog, Rachel Carlson doesn't.

“I tried getting him microchipped before, but I think they quoted around $135, but they also didn’t have it at the time," said Carlson. "But obviously with the new ordinance and how affordable the prices can be, I think it’s worth going back and getting one for sure."

WAYS TO GET YOUR PET MICROCHIPPED

Animal facilities across our valley including Nevada SPCA and The Animal Foundation are offering microchip services charging around $25 - $75. Some even have free events.

Nevada SPCA has hosted several events throughout the year leading up to this August 1 ordinance, but they plan to host even more.



They'll have a free event at the Silverado Ranch Community Center at 9855 Gilespie Street on Saturday, September 14 from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Along with free microchipping, they'll offer rabies shots on a first come, first serve basis.



PetSmartwill also hold one at 1261 South Decatur Boulevard on Saturday, August 3 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Microchipping is free but vaccines will be available for $15 each.

The Animal Foundation and Nevada SPCA tells me they plan to host even more free microchip events for the community.

The new ordinance comes with enforcement, so what happens if a pet owner doesn't comply?

I asked the City of Las Vegas and here's the plan.

The city plans to educate people on the ordinance first, and only cite or arrest if necessary.

The city has around 20 animal control officers who will scan pets they see at any calls they go to. This will allow them to check for pets who don't have a microchip.

Not only do pet owners have to microchip their pets, but they also have to register their pets with a microchip registration company and with Animal Protection Services through the animal pet licensing program.

All shelters and breeders will be required to microchip pets before putting them up for adoption.

I asked The Animal Foundation CEO Hilarie Grey if all the animals at the foundation were going to be microchipped.

Yup, every animal that comes through The Animal Foundation leaves with a microchip," said Grey.

She says the microchip itself is a one-time charge.

“For a microchip, once you have it you have it, your information is in the system online with whatever company has your microchip and all you have to do is keep your information updated," said Grey.

The city says if there's a change in ownership or any information on the microchip changes, you must update it with the microchip site and Animal Protection Services within 30 days.

That information includes address, phone number, name, and email address.

Each microchip company has an online portal for pet owners to update that information.

The microchip does not apply to some categories though.

An animal whose owner has resided within the city for fewer than 30 days or an animal brought into the city temporarily for a show or exhibition.

The Animal Foundation says stray pets are 82% more likely to find their way home if they have an up-to-date microchip, but only 50% of stray dogs and cats coming into the shelters are microchipped.

Grey tells me out of all the animals at the foundations, they have a 26% - 30% average return rate of reuniting them with their families. She says that's one of the highest in our valley, but stresses the importance of a microchip.

She says a lack of microchips is one of the main reasons why shelters across our valley are overfilled. Grey says just returning 10% - 15% of the animals in the foundation back to their owners, would allow them to place more time and resources towards animals that require more assistance.

The Animal Foundation was one of the leaders in pushing the City of Las Vegas to adopt a microchip ordinance. Grey says they've had conversations with other municipalities and hope Clark County will soon adopt a similar ordinance.

The current one is only active within the City of Las Vegas limits.