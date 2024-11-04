'This is a great new tradition': What the inaugural Las Vegas Marathon means to locals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you were out and about Sunday, you might have come across some road closures and lots of Las Vegas marathoners running along valley streets.

Marathons have been in the valley for decades, but this one marks the first edition of the named "Las Vegas Marathon."

Runners and spectators alike told me this race was a jackpot.

"This is a great new tradition. It's great for the city and great for the running community," said Carl Dominguez, who came out to support his friends.

The energy was high from the start of the Las Vegas Marathon early Sunday morning to the finish line at Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard.

"I think it was awesome, where everybody could get together and just cheer for everyone like a family," said Gary Johnson, who completed the marathon.

Grecia Sanchez was out with her family to support her mom.

"Honestly, I've looked up to her my whole life, and it makes me feel like I can do anything," Grecia said.

Inspiration was the theme of the day — a whole lot of it coming from Adonica Boyd.

"I know for people who traveled in, they don't have anybody here, so I thought I should give them a little cheering on to keep them moving," Adonica said.

"This was my first marathon. The first half was pretty easy, and I was pretty enthusiastic, and every bone in my body told me to stop, but I had to push through and make it through the end," said Leslie Rodriguez, who completed the marathon.

Last week, we introduced you to Derek Stefureac — a marathon runner who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2011, but that has not stopped him.

"26 miles is far, man, so it's a heck of an accomplishment for anyone. It's going to make me well up now," Derek said.

After Sunday's marathon, he told me all those feelings came racing back when he was on the course.

"Through running, diet and exercise, I actually reversed the effects of MS which is incredible. I used to limp after only running a mile. Now I just ran 26.2 miles and just qualified for the Boston Marathon," Derek said.

If you missed the fun this year, there's always 2025. For more information, visit the Las Vegas Marathon's website by clicking the link here.