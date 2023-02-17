Watch Now
Third time's a charm: Flamingo guest gets lucky playing poker

Courtesy of Caesars Entertainment
Camille from Pennsylvania wins $406,555 after hitting a Mega Jackpot on Ultimate Texas Hold'em
Posted at 8:16 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 23:17:08-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A spontaneous trip with her sister led one guest to take home a jackpot worth $406,555 at the Flamingo Thursday morning.

The casino said Camille Romeo was playing Ultimate Texas Hold'em for three hours before hitting a Royal Flush in clubs.

Romeo said this was her third time playing the game and that her family brought her good luck.

She added that she's using the winnings to pay off her mortgage and will save the rest.

Romeo's advice if you want to win big? Never say never.

