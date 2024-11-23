Things to do this weekend: Enchant Christmas, Neon City Festival, Gordon Ramsey look-alike contest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the holidays coming up, there's plenty to do around Las Vegas this weekend, outside of the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race on Saturday.

Enchant Christmas

📍 Location: Las Vegas Ballpark, 1650 S Pavilion Center Dr. Las Vegas, NV 89135

⏰ Time: Thursday - 5:30-9:30 p.m., Fridays - 5:30-11:30 p.m., Saturdays- 4:30-11:30 p.m. Sundays- 4:30-9:30 p.m.

💵 Cost: Prices range from $25 to $36

Enchant Christmas returns to the Las Vegas Ballpark from Friday, Nov. 22, to Dec. 29, 2024. Visitors can wander through the Christmas light maze, ice skating trail, Santa's Landing, live entertainment and performance, the Enchant Village, and food and beverage. There are also different themed nights throughout

Neon City Festival

📍 Location: The festival is an open format festival that extends as far south as The STRAT, as far west as the Plaza Hotel & Casino, as far north as the Mob Museum, and as far east as East Fremont Street.

⏰ Time: Activities and performances start at 5 p.m.

💵 Cost: Free

The Neon City Festival will open its inaugural event this Friday, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m. in Downtown Las Vegas. It will feature various performances from different artists, fireworks, and art exhibits, all for free.

Gordon Ramsey look-alike contest

📍 Location: Hell's Kitchen at Caesar's Palace

⏰ Time: 1 p.m.

💵 Cost: Free

A new viral phenomenon has recently been sweeping social media platforms and celebrity look-alike contests, and Gordon Ramsey will soon be part of that list. Gordon Ramsey lookalikes are summoned to Hell's Kitchen in Caesar's Palace.

Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

📍 Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 Las Vegas Blvd North, Las Vegas

⏰ Time: Every day from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

💵 Cost: Tickets are $39 per car. Season passes are also available here.

The Las Vegas Speed Motorway offers a drive-thru light show from the comfort of your car! The lights are open from Friday, Nov. 8, to Sunday, Jan.5. They have over a two-and-a-half-mile course.