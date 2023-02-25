‘They will come back’: Las Vegas residents complain of constant crime at Los Pecos apartments

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents at the Los Pecos Senior Apartments are frustrated after dealing with constant crime at their complex.

In the past week, residents said they’ve had their tires slashed, property stolen, and even dealt with a home invasion.

"They just don't care. I fear somebody could be horribly hurt, raped, or even killed,” said Michael Brletic, a resident at the apartment complex.

Brletic said he and others have complained to management about a lack of security time and time again, but their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

"It's corporate, corporate, corporate, corporate. They hide behind that. It's just very frustrating, and we hope something is going to be done soon,” said General Gray, another resident at the complex.

KTNV first talked with Gray last year after a number of cars were intentionally set on fire in the complex's parking lot. Since then, he says, no safety improvements have been made.

"This is a target-rich environment. This is where criminals come, and there's nothing to deter the criminals,” Gray said.

Getting the problems addressed is a frustrating challenge. I learned that myself after trying to talk to management one-on-one.

ALYSSA BETHENCOURT: "Are you the manager here? What do you have to say about all the crime that's been happening?”

PROPERTY MANAGER: “I'm not allowed to relay any of that information; that's up to the company."

BETHENCOURT: “A person went into an older woman's house. Did you let the residents here know about that so they could look out and maybe not have anything happen to them, or are you just waiting for something worse to happen?”

BETHENCOURT: “Is there anybody like a president of the company that I can contact that can help?”

PROPERTY MANAGER: “That's the only number that we have and it’s the corporate office."

BETHENCOURT: “And if they don't answer, nothing is going to be changed here?”

PROPERTY MANAGER: “They're working on it, but like I said, I cannot answer any questions."

Channel 13 obtained a 96-page report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police that proves the complex is home to almost weekly crime.

Since February of 2021, officers have been called out to the complex nearly 380 times for a number of incidents ranging from burglary to destruction of property. Other times, police were called to assist a resident or address a report of suspicious activity.

"The problem needs to be fixed. Not in a month, not in two months — it needs to be fixed now, because they will be back,” Brletic said.

GSL properties, the owner of the apartment complex, had not responded to any emailed requests for comment at press time.