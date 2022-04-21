Los Pecos Senior Apartment Residents Say They're Unsafe After A String of Crimes on Property

LAS VEGAS, ND — Residents living at a senior home say they don’t feel safe at their complex. Just recently the fire department was called to help put out a car fire and residents say they've been pleading with the complex to ramp up security measures.

Residents Karen Hauffman and General Gray say the lack of gate and security on the property has made them an easy target.They say the lack of gate and security on this property has made them an easy target.

Karen Hauffman explains last week a car explosion rocked the whole building. She says this is just the most recent incident on the property. She says a car was set on fire and when thieves couldn't move the car, they torched it instead. The explosion engulfed neighboring cars and scorched the canopy.

But Hauffman says the problem dates back to last year. Then right before Thanksgiving, Hauffman's tires were slashed.

Fellow resident General Gray says he hasn't fallen victim but he's seen his friends get their tires slashes, tires stolen, even a car theft. He says the lack of security gate and patrols makes the residents perfect targets for crime.

The bunch even started a petition two months ago and sent it to corporate. This resulted in a visit from Los Pecos corporate but the residents say never resulted in any safety measures.

Las Vegas Metro Police confirm they've responded to numerous reports on the property from a stolen car to slashed tires.

Los Pecos Senior Apartments did not respond to our request for comments.