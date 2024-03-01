'They saved my life': North Las Vegas clinic providing vital resources

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Last month, I introduced you to the FirstMed Health + Wellness Medical Clinic, which caters to the needs of residents struggling to find affordable and accessible services.

For residents like Sherry Kurry-Bucks, the clinic represents more than a healthcare facility. She says it's a lifeline.

"I want to say they basically saved my life. Just everything they have done for me, they have saved my life," she said. "This is the place for me. This is the place I want to call. This is the place I'm coming to."

Kurry-Burks tells me her doctor at the clinic found a tumor and identified other health issues. She said if it wasn't for the clinic being so accessibly and affordable, she doesn't know where she would be.

"Can you share with me how this location makes it more affordable for you to get the healthcare you need," I asked her.

"They accept my insurance. I have Medicaid so they accept it and it's a big thing."

Kurry-Burks is just one of the hundreds of patients who have benefited from the area's first Medicaid clinic since it expanded last fall. Back in January, when I first introduced you to this clinic, CEO Angela Quinn said they expected to see three times as many patients as they did when the first opened in 2017.

Chief Medical Officer Lilnetra Grady tells me they met their goal and are on the right track to serve more people.

"We are. So FirstMed has been a pillar in the community," Grady explained. "We moved to a bigger suite so we are able to service more patients, provide more services by various providers in that one location."

Grady said the influx of patients allows the clinic to see more than 100 patients a day. She added the clinic's primary care, mental health care, and prescription assistance have been critical to patients like Kurry-Burks, who used to struggle to access these resources.

"It is an underserved community. It is important to provide those services and resources to people in that area," Grady said.

Kurry-Burks said she is so thankful for this location.

"They went over and beyond," she told me. "They found out things that were wrong that it's amazing I'm sitting here today."

Grady tells me they are looking at other underserved communities throughout the valley to build more clinics like this one.