Underinsured North Las Vegas residents hopeful with new clinic opening

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Unfortunately, affordable, accessible healthcare isn't always available to those who need it.

But now, residents in one North Las Vegas neighborhood are celebrating the opening of a new medical clinic.

Homer Baldwin has lived in the area for 10 years. He says he loves it there but that there is a major need for healthcare resources in his neighborhood.

KTNV North Las Vegas resident Homer Baldwin talks about the opening of the FirstMed Health+Wellness clinic.

"Usually we have to travel far distances to go to health hospitals and have quick cares," Baldwin told us.

He says he has been longing for accessible healthcare nearby. His hope is finally becoming a reality.

North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes Brown and Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy cut the ribbon to the area's first medical health and wellness clinic that services Medicaid subscribers.

KTNV North Las Vegas organizers and officials, including Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown, open the FirstMed Health+Wellness clinic.

CEO Angela Quinn says it is more than just a health clinic—it's a commitment to tackling a healthcare challenge that many Las Vegas residents, like Baldwin, face.

Quinn says this expansion means more available care for patients.

"We are able to see three times as many, which means we can see 100 medical patients a month, over 300 for therapy, so we are probably the biggest clinic in North Las Vegas."

KTNV North Las Vegas residents celebrate the opening of FirstMed Health+Wellness clinic.

The services the clinic will provide include primary care, mental health care, and prescription assistance.

Quinn tells us the clinic served uninsured and underinsured populations.

"I think it is a real positive thing for this community," says Baldwin.

Baldwin continued, saying it is a relief to have a clinic designed with locals in mind.

"It's more accessible, really affordable, medicare and medicaid is really having a positive impact in this community."