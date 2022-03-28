There's an 80% chance of ran, thundershowers in Las Vegas Monday afternoon: What to know

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There's an 80% chance parts of the Las Vegas valley will see rain and thundershowers on Monday afternoon, weather forecasters say.

It comes on the tails of a weekend where the valley saw record temperatures for March, with record high temperatures on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Wind will also be something to watch out for on Monday and Tuesday this week: A wind advisory was issued for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Gusts from the south and southwest are expected to pick up from 15 mph at sunrise to 40 mph by late morning.

Here's a look at 5 p.m. on Futurecast, when rain and thundershowers are expected to be widespread. Looks like a tough, wet, windy Monday afternoon commute in Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/60tqAs477N — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) March 28, 2022

In the Spring Mountains, a winter weather advisory is posted for areas above 6,000 feet. Several inches of snow are possible.

Monday's temperatures will start in the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs will reach the mid-70s before the arrival of the storm system that will extend our chances of rain and thundershowers from late Monday afternoon through Monday evening.

Rain and thundershowers are expected to be widespread by 5 p.m. Monday, with likely impacts on the afternoon and evening commute.

Late Monday night and into Tuesday morning, another push of showers is possible. Low temperatures drop to the low 50s and southwest winds will blow in at 10 to 20 mph.

An unsettled sky on Monday morning in Las Vegas! Lots of wind today, and a rain and thundershower chance. Cooler temperatures, too. pic.twitter.com/OnCYBCFXK2 — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) March 28, 2022

Tuesday, highs will be in the 70s with northwest winds from 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon accompanying a final push of scattered showers that could diminish Tuesday evening.

Starting Wednesday, meteorologists predict more quiet weather conditions will return to Southern Nevada. Highs will be in the upper 70s before climbing back into the low 80s Friday and through the weekend.

Throughout the week, nighttime low temperatures are expected to remain in the 50s.

WATCH the full forecast with 13 Action News meteorologists for up-to-the-moment updates on this developing storm system.