13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Mar. 28, 2022

LAS VEGAS —We start in the upper 60s and low 70s with south and southwest gusts picking up from 15 mph at sunrise to 40 mph by late morning (a Wind Advisory is in place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and mostly cloudy conditions. While a stray sprinkle is possible, we'll see increased sunshine by midday as winds strengthen. Highs reach the mid 70s today before an 80% rain and thundershower chance arrive late this afternoon and last through this evening. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted above 6,000 feet for the Spring Mountains this afternoon and tonight, when several inches of snow are possible. Another push of showers is possible late tonight through Tuesday morning, as lows drop to the low 50s and winds blow from the southwest and west at 10-20 mph. Highs will be cooler, in the low 70s, on Tuesday. Northwest winds at 10-25 mph in the afternoon accompany a final push of scattered showers that should diminish in the evening. Quiet conditions are expected to return to Southern Nevada starting Wednesday. Highs then will be in the upper 70s, before climbing to the low 80s Friday through the weekend. Nighttime lows are expected to be in the 50s all week.