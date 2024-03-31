'There's a lot of memories': Performers bid farewell to Tropicana one last time

LAS VEGAS, (KTNV) — In a matter of days, the Tropicana will be closing its doors for good.

But until then, hundreds of thousands of people are flocking to the historic building to say one last goodbye.

"The Tropicana to me was cherished elegance," said Janu Tornell-Ferraro, a former showgirl at Folies Bergere. "A place where people from all over came to perform at this stage and give it their all. It was the best; it was the best."

Tornell-Ferraro is one of several dozen entertainers who visited the Tropicana Saturday night for one last look at the casino and a chance to say goodbye. She said it will be a bittersweet farewell.

"It's beautiful because I get to see everybody, but at the same time, knowing that a part of Vegas this legacy is gone, it'll be gone," said Tornell-Ferraro.

From 1995 to 2009, Tornell-Ferraro helped light up the Folies Bergere stage for audiences from across the world at the Tropicana while working as a showgirl.

" I was living in LA. I came to do a fashion show for Oscar de la Renta, and one of the girls, Deby Barns, was doing the show with me and said, 'Hey, we need a showgirl,' so, I thought, 'Ok, my mom was a showgirl, I never thought of being one, so let's go, I'll do it.' So I auditioned, I got the job, flew back home, came back, and worked from 95-2009."

If you were a visitor during that time, Tornell-Ferraro's face was all over the Casino; in banners, posters, and even poker chips.

She said being able to be on stage with the people she grew to care for so much became one of the best times of her life.

"Being on stage was one of the best feelings because you got to see the audience and their smiling face, so that made you feel so wonderful. Then, you have a lot of fun with your cast members," said Tornell-Ferraro.

Along with the unforgettable memories she made with her castmates, she also met the love of her life.

Tornell-Ferraro said the Tropicana also helped catapult her to some of the biggest stages in the world.

"We did a photoshoot at Vanity Fair with Jerry Seinfeld, and we met Jay Leno, did a show and we were on Wheel of Fortune," said Tornell-Ferraro. "I took a break in 2004 that's when I left to go do Survivor."

Tornell-Ferraro said it was a challenge for when she learned the hotel would be closing its doors for good on April 2.

"I was born and raised here and I've seen other major hotels go away so that new hotels come in its place, I just never thought the Trop would... I used to come here as a little girl with my parents, we would go to the pool, so there's a lot of memories," said Tornell-Ferraro.

On Saturday, Tornell-Ferraro was able to create new memories with the same people she shared the stage with.

"The building will be gone, but the memories will still be there," said Tornell-Ferraro.

