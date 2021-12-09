Watch
The youngest graduate in UNLV's history will earn his 5th college degree next week

Jack Rico is just 15 years old
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The University of Nevada, Las Vegas will soon award its youngest graduate in history.

15-year-old Jack Rico will graduate next week with his fifth degree. He enrolled at UNLV when he was just 13 years old.

Rico already has four associate degrees from Fullerton College in California, where he started at the age of 11. He was also the youngest graduate in that school's history.

He was in public school from Kindergarten until the third grade, but when he failed that year, he told his parents there had to be another way.

"No one child is the same, in that some kids thrive in a public school setting; others thrive in a homeschool setting," Rico said, "and I feel like it should be the kid's choice. They should look into what is best for them and their education."

After graduating from UNLV, Rico says he'd like to get his Master's.

