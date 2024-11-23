The Vegas Golden Knights go head-to-head with the Montreal Canadiens for the first time this season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Golden Knights go head-to-head against the Montreal Canadiens for the first time this season this Saturday at 4 p.m.

📻: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

The head coach Bruce Cassidy reached his 400th win as a NHL coach with Thursday's victory.

Brett Howden signed a five-year contract extension through the 2029-30 NHL seaso on Friday, Nov.22.

Jack Eichel is tied for the fith in NHL scoring with 29 points (6G, 23A).