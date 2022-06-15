The Nevada primary is here, but where were the voters?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Many voters arrived with their mail-in ballots in hand at the polls to make sure their vote was cast, but primary elections in Nevada have resulted in low voter turn-out.

Las Vegas resident, Katie Turner, didn’t have the time to go out and vote on Election Day. When asked why, she said she wishes she could just pull out her phone and vote on the spot. But that’s not how voting works, so she decided to let this election pass her by.

"One, I work from 7 to 3 and this wasn’t much of an importance to me. I know it’s important to vote and get my opinion out there but I guess these guys [two dogs in her hands] are more important right now," Turner said.

Dr. Sondra Cosgrove, a political analyst thinks confusion between local and federal government is a major reason why people aren’t voting in the primary. Cosgrove says voters don’t understand who is responsible.

"The types of problems people are having, they aren’t sure what level or office they should be engaging in to influence," Cosgrove said.

And when it comes to campaign spending to attract voters, the bigger races get the dollars. Cosgrove says non-partisan races like school board, city council and local judges have a harder time finding resources.

"From what I hear from non-partisans is that they are really frustrated. If not a lot of money was poured into the race, they don’t even know how to do research on these people," Cosgrove said.