The Nevada DMV expanded its online services — Here's what you should know

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Changes are coming to the DMV — online ones at that.

The Nevada DMV announced on August 4 that Rapid Registration and Turbo Titles would receive feature enhancements.

“I am so proud of our progress with Rapid Registration and Turbo Titles. These enhancements will allow an even larger group of Nevadans to use our services – at the convenience of their fingertips! We’re on the right path of accelerating our transformation effort.” — Tonya Laney, DMV director

According to the Nevada DMV, the following services are now available for users:



Request disabled license plats as part of their first-time vehicle registration

Request special plate backgrounds during initial online application process

Register a trailer when doing so for the first time

Add emission exemptions during their first-time personal vehicle registrations

Title a vehicle when acquired from a trust, court order, transfer, or death, or as a rebuild

Though these features are based online, you will still need to go in-person to the DMV to complete payment and pick up plates for registration transactions — but Laney says the DMV is taking customer convenience into consideration.

“Our team is working behind the scenes to give our customers what they want, which is online payment and mail delivery capabilities. I am excited to announce that this enhancement is coming really soon, which will be a huge win for everyone!” — Tonya Laney, DMV director





You can visit dmv.nv.gov for more information on Rapid Registration and Turbo Titles.