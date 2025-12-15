The Mob Museum in Las Vegas plans major expansion

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Mob Museum in Las Vegas is planning a significant expansion.

Museum officials are looking at building a two-story addition on the west side of their current site. The expansion will add approximately 25,000 square feet to the popular downtown Las Vegas attraction.

"We continue to learn more and we continue to collect more in terms of objects that we could be putting on display and there's a lot more that having more space can do for us," a museum official said.

The official added that space constraints have become an ongoing challenge.

"We also have increasingly found that we often compete with ourselves for space within the museum," they said.

The expansion will house new ticketing facilities, a bigger lobby, a theater and additional exhibit space.

The Mob Museum sent a statement to Channel 13 that reads in part: "When complete, the museum's expansion will position it for a future of continued cultural, educational and economic contributions to Southern Nevada."

