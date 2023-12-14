The Just One Project launches Groceries-on-the-Go pilot program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Just One Project is launching a Groceries-on-the-Go pilot program in Southern Nevada.

According to organization officials, they are providing a mobile grocery store as part of a two-year partnership with UnitedHealthcare Health Plan of Nevada Medicaid.

It's to help address food deserts across the valley. Food deserts are areas that don't have access to affordable fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and other foods that are included in healthy diets. Organization officials said they worked with a UNLV-graduate researcher who identified over 100 census tracts that are classified as food deserts in the valley.

The Just One Project

According to a September study from the nonprofit Feeding America, more than 274,000 Southern Nevadans are expected to face food insecurity this year. Those residents are expected to miss at least 48 million meals this year. Researchers said that's the number of meals needed to close the gap between what's needed and what is currently available through federal nutrition programs and charitable organizations like The Just One Project.

On Thursday, The Just One Project's mobile grocery store stopped by the Desert Palms apartment complex on Boulder Highway, which is located in a food desert, to provide food to residents. For the pilot, officials said groceries are being offered at no cost but they are accepting optional donations.

After today's event, officials from The Just One Project said they will analyze the logistics and feedback from Desert Palms residents and the organization's staff to help determine best practices for the full launch of the program.

That's expected to begin in 2024.