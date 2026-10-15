'The Foundry' promises to bring 1,000 affordable homes to downtown Las Vegas area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The former site of the Cashman Center and Grant Sawyer State Office building will soon be home to hundreds of homes for families in the downtown Las Vegas area.

Find out more about plans for the future development:

Groundbreaking kicks off new chapter for affordable home project in Downtown Las Vegas

On Thursday, Channel 13 senior reporter Mary Kielar went to the groundbreaking ceremony for The Foundry. It’s a planned gated residential community with more than 1,000 townhomes and single-family homes spanning more than 70 acres.

This was the kickoff to let people know there will soon be a new place to put down roots in an area that hasn’t always been desirable to all.

That includes Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley.

“We are reimagining this part of town, which I said in my earlier remarks, is a part of town that probably, my mother wouldn’t let me go to on my own,” she said.

But that’s all about to change, Berkley told Channel 13.

“This is going to be a beautiful neighborhood of solid, middle-income families that are raising their children in a clean and safe environment," she said.

It's also an effort close Ward 5 Councilwoman Shondra Summers-Armstrong's heart. She’ll be representing the families who will eventually call The Foundry home.

“What we are seeing is unaffordability all the way around in our community, and this will offer an opportunity for working folks,” she said.

The hope is to have homes starting in the $300,000 range — significantly lower than the average price in Las Vegas, which Redfin reports is around $450,000.

If you want to learn more, Lennar Corporation’s website is a good place to start. You can get on the list to show you’re interested in joining the community. In about a month, developers tell us there will be a specific landing page for The Foundry.

Construction is set to begin on the homes there in October 2027.