The Cosmopolitan set to join MGM Rewards loyalty program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The MGM Rewards loyalty program is adding another casino to its roster.

On Tuesday, officials announced The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will transition from its Identity loyalty program to the MGM Rewards loyalty program starting on February 1, 2024.

"[This] is an important and exciting milestone in the evolution of our loyalty program experience," said Steve Zanella, Chief Commercial Officer for MGM Resorts. "The Cosmopolitan will add an entirely new set of ways for gaming and non-gaming customers to enjoy all of the unforgettable, exceptional moments MGM Resorts and Las Vegas have to offer."

MGM officials said Identity members will be contacted before the switch with more information. Until that time, they add Identity members may continue to play and earn their offers and benefits through January 31, 2024. Additionally, their Identity points will carry over to their MGM Rewards account that is "consistent with the program rules."

With the transition is made in February 2024, MGM officials said all MGM Rewards members will be able to earn and use MGM Rewards points, slot dollars, and tier credits "across their experiences at The Cosmopolitan".

Last month, MGM Resorts also announced a long-term license agreement with Marriott, which will allow Marriot customers to book rooms at several Las Vegas casinos.