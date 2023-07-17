MGM Resorts and Marriott announce long-term license agreement, creation of MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MGM Resorts International and Marriott International are entering an exclusive long-term strategic agreement that will let Marriott customers book rooms at several Las Vegas casinos.

On Monday, the companies made the announcement.

That also includes the creation of the MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy, which is scheduled to launch in October and includes 17 MGM resorts.

"This historic, long-term agreement brings together two of the most trusted and iconic brands in hospitality and entertainment," said Bill Hornbuckle, President and Chief Executive Officer of MGM Resorts. "We've seen first-hand the strong demand from Marriott International customers through our existing relationship at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and this new agreement will enable us to further optimize our overall profitability. We're thrilled to now scale the relationship and offer Marriott Bonvoy members greater distribution access to our award-winning resorts as well as exclusive event and entertainment opportunities in Las Vegas an across the U.S."

According to a press release, four properties will join existing Marriott collection brands. The Bellagio will join the Luxury Collection, the ARIA will join the Autograph Collection, Park MGM will become part of the Tribute Portfolio, and The Cosmopolitan will continue its affiliation with the Autograph Collection.

Eight resorts will join the MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy including Vdara, MGM Grand, NoMad, The Signature at MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, New York-New York, the Luxor, and Excalibur.

Five MGM Resorts in other U.S. locations will also join the MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy including Borgata in Atlantic City, Beau Rivage in Biloxi, MGM Grand Detroit in Michigan, MGM National Harbor in Maryland, and MGM Springfield in Massachusetts.

Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Marriott International, said the move will increase their global rooms distribution by 2.4%.

The companies state the agreement will also benefit members in their loyalty programs, which include a combined 220 million members around the globe.

Marriott International has also entered into a loyalty marketing agreement with BetMGM for Marriott Bonvoy to become BetMGM's exclusive hospitality loyalty program partner in the U.S. and Canada. That means the companies are working together to provide Marriott Bonvoy members opportunities to earn Marriott Bonvoy points on certain BetMGM transactions and participate in exclusive games and experiences on the BetMGM platform. In addition, BetMGM Rewards members will have the opportunity to exchange their rewards points into Marriott Bonvoy points.

The companies state more information about this partnership will be released later this fall.