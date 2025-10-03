LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Trying to time the housing market is one of the hardest parts of buying a home. But national reports suggest the best time to buy may be just around the corner, in mid-to-late October. That’s when prices often dip, inventory increases, and sellers are more motivated to make a deal.

According to Realtor.com, the week of October 12–18 is expected to be the best time in 2025 to purchase a home nationwide. But does that hold true here in Las Vegas?

WATCH | I spoke to some local renters to hear their thoughts:

The best time to buy a home in Las Vegas could be during this month

For many renters, high monthly payments are pushing them to think about ownership.

“I pay for a one-bedroom $2,200 just to be near the Strip,” said Nikhael, a Las Vegas renter.

Another renter, Kato Robinson, shared, “Right now, I’m paying about $2,500.”

Both say the cost of renting has them considering stepping into the housing market.

Local Broker Scott Beaudry, broker/owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Universal, says the national reports align with what’s happening here in Southern Nevada.

“Now we just had a little lowering of the interest rates, which will also cause more buyers to come back into the market,” Beaudry explained.

He says fall is historically a favorable time for buyers in Las Vegas, with more listings, less competition, and motivated sellers. However, that window doesn’t last long.

“We always have this little blip, and then towards the end of October and November, the market settles back down,” Beaudry said.

That short timeframe is a challenge for renters like Robinson.

“It’s not that I can’t afford it, but with my plans and the way everything is set up, it would make it difficult for me to drop everything and purchase in two weeks,” he said.

For those who are ready, Beaudry says preparation is key.

“So get prequalified — find out exactly how much you qualify for. Let them work out your down payment. Know all of that information before you even go look at a property,” he advised.

Experts say if you’ve been thinking about buying a home in Las Vegas, the next couple of weeks could be your best chance to save this year. And if you can’t act now, remember, fall is often one of the most favorable seasons for buyers.