The Animal Foundation to waive all adoption fees this weekend as intake surges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Those looking for a furry friend can adopt one this weekend at The Animal Foundation without paying any adoption fees for dogs and cats.

It's part of the national Empty the Shelters adoption event.

Just this month, the foundation has taken in 2,165 animals, including 150 on Wednesday. That's a 14% increase compared to last year.

There are currently more than 280 adoptable animals at The Animal Foundation.

"The influx of animals has placed a significant strain on the shelter," the foundation said in a news release. "The Animal Foundation relies on the community to help maintain a manageable population and ensure the well-being of both animals and staff members."

There will be extra staff and volunteers to help with the adoption process. Adoptions are on a first come first serve basis and lines and wait times are expected.

"Depending on the size of the line, adoption services may be limited later in the day," the release stated.



The shelter at 655 N. Mojave Road opens at 11 a.m., but a line typically forms before then. You can learn more here and can view adoptable pets here.

