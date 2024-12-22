The Animal Foundation holds annual public meeting, animal intakes are up 18%

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Animal Foundation (TAF) held its annual public meeting at the community center at the Englestad Adoptions Center on Saturday afternoon.

In front of nearly 60 residents and animal lovers, the organization pulled back the curtain on its operation and answered questions about the shelter.

"I admire the work they do even though I don't agree with how they do the work," said Cindy Rodriguez.

According to the TAF, 24,056 animal intakes occurred in 2024, a roughly 18% increase from last year.

The number of dog intakes went up roughly 9.29% from last year.

A total of 13,572 dogs were in the shelter in 2024.

This year, the organization took in 8,411 cats, a roughly 50% jump from last year.

"That does put us at higher risk of overcrowding in our shelter, which can lead to behavioral deterioration or an increased risk of infectious diseases. And when we are overcrowded, that also pulls resources from other life-saving programs that we have, as our team focuses on the intake and care of the animals who are here," said a representative for TAF.

Shelter leaders also said they sponsored nearly 1,000 cat spay and neuter surgeries. They also provided SNR services for 1,481 felines, which is an increase of 86% from 2023, according to TAF.

However, Rodriguez believes the shelter should increase the number of surgeries they sponsor.

"You guys were funding up to six per request. Now they [animal foundation] brought it down to 6 per year. But sometimes, six per year is not enough," said Rodriguez during a public comment.

For the past 2 years, she has made it her mission to catch, spay, neuter and release stray cats around the valley.

Rodriguez said the financial strain of trying to keep the cat population under control is slowly catching up to her.

"My main concern right now is funding for the spay and neuter and staging too cause staging-- especially when it's hot season, I don't have space in my house."

She said getting more cats spayed and neutered could slow down the growing stray population and keep them out of the shelter.

"Obviously, there's going to be less animals coming here," she said.

During the meeting, TAF also addressed several new and current programs they are using to help address the shelter population.

Some of the initiatives include a hotline, a kitten nursery and allowing foster parents to take pets on field trips.

The shelter has also seen an increase in visitors doing short-term fostering.

During the presentation, TAF also shared a new shuttle program that reunites pets with their families. They hope to keep doing the program next year.

"So far this year, we have transported 21 dogs and 6 cats back home to their families," said TAF representatives.