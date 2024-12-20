Clark County negotiating next animal services contract

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Negotiations are underway for the next contract for animal services in Clark County.

Every five years, the city seeks proposals for animal shelter services. It's a joint contract with the City of North Las Vegas and Clark County.

The Animal Foundation's current contract ends next year and they're the only organization to place a bid for the next one.

I spoke with city councilwoman Victoria Seaman, who says The Animal Foundation is seeking $5 million more annually in their new bid, bringing the new contract to an estimated $14 million a year.

"We want to make sure the new contract has enough oversight and enough accountability," Seaman explained. "We are still doing the details. I met with the people who are doing the contract finance, twice with different people who are animal experts. We did ask that they would extend their contract and hire a consultant because, as you know, at the city, we are spending millions of dollars on consultants for everything except for what we truly need, which is something to help with the animal situation."

A representative from The Animal Foundation says the organization did not want to comment citing ongoing contract negotiations.

Seaman would also like to see changes.

"I think the management part of it. They need to be able to open seven days a week. They need to be able to take in the animals," Seaman told me. "A lot of times they don't. They aren't open. The phones aren't answered."

Seaman has also recently proposed a new Animal Advisory Committee in the City of Las Vegas. That would be a panel of animal-related experts chosen by the city council.

The vote on that has been delayed until February.

Over the years, I've also spoken to animal advocate Annoula Wyledrich, who says she wants to see improvements as well.

"I respect our community leaders. I value the opportunity to collaborate with them. But if we are finding all this money for development and attractions, we can find money for spay and neuter programs," she said. "What I would proposed is that for every jurisdiction that provides that funding, they designate a representative to be on the board. That way, there are no questions [that] go unanswered. That way, funding can be allocated where and how they feel appropriate."

On Saturday, The Animal Foundation is also holding their annual public meeting to discuss their operations and programs with you.

The Animal Foundation is required to respond to the public's questions and comments.

That will be at the Engelstad Foundation Adoption Center, near Bonanza Road and Mojave Road, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.