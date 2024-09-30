The 11th annual HallOVeen at the Magical Forest is coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 11th annual HallOVeen at the Magical Forest is coming back to Opportunity Village's Family Campus select evenings from Oct. 4 - 31.

The Halloween theme park offers live entertainment, a haunted cemetery walk through through the Magical Forest, unlimited rides on the Forest Express Train, among others. There will be trick-or-treating opportunities, a trick-or-treat bag for participants, and a scavenger hunt with a prize at the end.

This event serves as one of the primary fundraisers to help support people with disabilities in Southern Nevada.

HallOVeen is open on Oct. 4-6, 11-13, and 18-31 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The event will be located at 6300 W. Oakey Blvd.

For more information on Opportunity Village, visit here.

You can purchase tickets to HallOVeen here.

