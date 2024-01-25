Teens plead not guilty to charges in beating death of Rancho High School student

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The teens accused of beating a Rancho High School student to death pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday morning.

Dontral Beaver, Treavion Randolph, Damien Hernandez, and Gianna Robinson are facing murder charges in the death of 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis last November. Hernandez was the only teen not in custody due to his posting bond.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a group of 10 teenagers beat and killed Lewis in an alleyway near Rancho High School. According to investigators, the crime was recorded on cell phones and posted online, and the video went viral on social media.

A grand jury indictment was also formally returned on Friday, and the teens are expected back in court on Monday.

Channel 13 has obtained the indictment documents, which show the four teens, Damien Hernandez, Dontral Beaver, Treavion Randolph and Gianna Robinson, face the following charges:



Second-degree murder (Category A felony).

Conspiracy to commit battery resulting in substantial bodily harm (gross misdemeanor).

Judge Tierra Jones set the trial date for April 1, 2024, with a pre-trial conference scheduled for March 14, 2024.

The teens are due back in court for a status check on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.