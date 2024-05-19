Teenager killed in North Las Vegas shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help after a teenager was shot and killed on Sunday morning.

Investigators said the incident happened around 5:20 a.m. in the 6500 block of Silver Estates Street, which is near Centennial Parkway and N. Fifth Street.

According to police, when they arrived at a home in the area, they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

His identity, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

No additional information has been released, as of Sunday morning.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact NLVPD by phone at (702) 633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.