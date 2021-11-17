Teen dies after hit by bus on Boulder Highway between Twain Avenue, Flamingo Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say a teenage boy was killed after being hit by a bus on Boulder Highway south of Indios Avenue, between Twain Avenue and Flamingo Road.

According to detectives, the 16-year-old was riding a stand-up electric scooter and crossed into the bus lane before he was hit.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity will be released by the coroner's office and marks the 125th traffic-related death in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2021.

Also overnight, a motorcycle rider is dead after an unrelated crash near downtown Las Vegas at the intersection of Fremont Street and Oakey Boulevard. Their death marks the 124th in LVMPD's jurisdiction for the year.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

Area near the crash:

