LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A moped rider was killed in a traffic collision in Las Vegas on Tuesday night, according to police.

The crash happened at approximately 6:39 p.m. near the intersection of Fremont Street and Oakey Boulevard.

A vehicle and moped were involved in the collision. The moped rider, who was not identified publicly as of this report, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Preliminary information about the crash was limited. Detectives were on scene to investigate.