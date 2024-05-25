'Technical error' causes payment issues for some Uber drives during EDC

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A "technical error" caused some Uber drivers to not receive "incentive payments" during the busy EDC weekend.

"I am totally through with Uber," said Shawnice Cabral, an Uber driver impacted by the issue.

Cabral said the rideshare company offered drivers an additional $20 for every pickup made at EDC between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. each day of the festival.

Cabral said she woke up early and drove all the way to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to participate in the incentive and hopefully make some extra cash. She said she only made two pickups during that time frame.

"Usually with promotions, they are added to the daily pay we cash out, but in this case, Uber did not give us the extra $20," Cabral said.

When Cabral noticed the $20 incentives were not sent to her, she immediately contacted Uber about the issue.

However, she said Uber gave her the runaround and it wasn't until nearly four days after the festival that she received the incentive payment.

"My blood was boiling dealing with these people," Cabral said. "To anyone else that is not an Uber driver, it's just $20, it's not a lot of money, but that was money that was promised to us, we got up early for."

Channel 13 reached out to Uber about the incident and they shared the following statement:

"Due to a technical error some riders were not charged the surcharge during EDC and, as a result, some drivers did not receive the payment. Our platform only works when it works for drivers and as soon as we recognized the issue, we took actions to process the payments to drivers and make things right. We want to apologize to any driver impacted and will be communicating directly with them as well."

Meantime, Cabral said incidents like this one make drivers not want to participate in large-scale events like EDC.

"Mentally it's just becoming a problem for me to work for Uber. They make a lot of promises so I am definitely looking for another job," she said.

