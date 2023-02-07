Teachers hope Lombardo's $2 billion increase for education budget gets approved

LAS VGAS (KTNV) — Educators are sending a message to lawmakers as Nevada's 2023 legislative session starts in Carson City.

On Monday, members of the Clark County Education Associated rallied for funding at the Grant Sawyer Building.

KTNV's Abel Garcia spoke with one teacher who says money is needed to improve education in Southern Nevada.

Educators are making their message loud and clear, "more teachers. more money."

That's what Kristan Nigro, a kindergarten teacher at Steve Schorr Elementary says. Nigro says more must be done to help the crisis in the county's education system.

"We need to do something about bringing more funding," Nigro said. "Because we have to get rid of these vacancies that are happening."

Nigor continues saying some classrooms are more than full, and there are not enough teachers. The executive director of the Clark County Education Association, John Vellardita agrees.

Vellardita says more than 150 education rallied Monday evening to make sure lawmakers hear from the people are are on the frontlines.

"We got to have money to retain our educators, recruit educators," Vellardita said. "But we also have to build a pipeline because there are not enough people in the profession."

He also says more money could increase instructional time to help students. Also, he hopes the legislature approves Governor Joe Lombardo's plan to increase the education budget by $2 billion.

Lastly, Vellardita wants lawmakers to ensure more money is there to make campuses a safer place.

"It's all about the funding, getting the funding to the kids in Nevada, I mean we can do so much but we just need a teacher in every classroom to make sure these kids learn."