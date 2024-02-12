Watch Now
Local News

Actions

'Tayvis' hit Las Vegas Strip following Kansas City Chiefs OT victory

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Marshmello at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas on Feb. 11_Photo Credit Danny Mahoney_Wynn Las Vegas.jpeg
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Share Celebratory Kiss inside DJ Booth at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas on Feb. 11_Photo Credit Mike Kirschbaum_Wynn Las Vegas.jpeg
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Share Friendly Embrace at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas on Feb. 11_Photo Credit Mike Kirschbaum_Wynn Las Vegas.jpeg
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Arrive to the Famed XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas after Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11_ Photo Credit Danny Mahoney_Wynn Las Vegas (1).jpeg
Posted at 3:09 PM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 18:55:14-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Kansas City Chiefs made history Sunday night as they became the first winners of a Super Bowl game in Las Vegas.

As the top players celebrate, one of the nation's most talked about couples made waves during visits to night clubs on the Strip

THE GAME: Quarter by quarter recap of Super Bowl LVIII

Taylor Swift joined boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Chiefs teammates immediately following the rare overtime Super Bowl match up against the San Francisco 49ers.

WATCH: Kansas City Chiefs' locker room celebration after winning Super Bowl 58

The pair were seen at XS inside Wynn Resort and Casino on February 11, alongside Patrick Mahomes and Kelce's brother Jason.

WEDDING BELLS: Half-time performer Usher gets married over Super Bowl weekend

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH