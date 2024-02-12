'Tayvis' hit Las Vegas Strip following Kansas City Chiefs OT victory

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Kansas City Chiefs made history Sunday night as they became the first winners of a Super Bowl game in Las Vegas.

As the top players celebrate, one of the nation's most talked about couples made waves during visits to night clubs on the Strip

THE GAME: Quarter by quarter recap of Super Bowl LVIII

Taylor Swift joined boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Chiefs teammates immediately following the rare overtime Super Bowl match up against the San Francisco 49ers.

WATCH: Kansas City Chiefs' locker room celebration after winning Super Bowl 58

The pair were seen at XS inside Wynn Resort and Casino on February 11, alongside Patrick Mahomes and Kelce's brother Jason.

WEDDING BELLS: Half-time performer Usher gets married over Super Bowl weekend