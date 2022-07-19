LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County residents were mailed the initial real property tax bills over the weekend and should be arriving in mailboxes as early as this week.

Residents will receive either a tax bill if they do not pay their property taxes through a mortgage company or a tax statement showing what has been sent to their mortgage company for payment. Each of these documents shows the property tax cap percentage for each address.

The property tax cap percentage is the maximum percent a property owner’s property tax can increase annually. This percentage is calculated each year by the Nevada Department of Taxation. For this fiscal year, the property tax cap rate for primary residences is 3 percent, and for other properties, it's 8 percent.

Residents can see what their property tax percentage is on their bill or statement, and a homeowner can correct this information at any time, each year before June 30 through the Clark County Assessor’s Office.

There are reasons why a homeowner may need to submit the form to correct their property tax cap, and these include: buying or selling a home; changing your primary residence; refinancing your home; or moving your home ownership into a trust, for example.

Before June 30, 2022, a significant number of residents submitted forms to the Clark County Assessor to correct property tax caps on residential properties, and because of this, the tax bills that have been mailed, do not reflect these changes. Residents are encouraged to read the notice accompanying their mailing to understand the next steps.

The notice says: “If you recently filled out the form to correct your tax cap percentage, please know that the Clark County Assessor has received a large volume of corrections which may take some time to process."

Homeowners are again encouraged to contact the Clark County Assessor in October if they have not received a revised tax bill showing what their property tax cap is or if they do not receive an initial bill by August 1.