Homeowners rushed to assessor’s office to beat tax cap deadline

The deadline to file your Property Tax Cap Form for this fiscal year in Clark County was today. Property owners have been lined up outside the County Assessor's office after the announcement about this tax cap went viral on social media.

Denise Dorsey Washington is a homeowner in the valley and she came back from California at 4 AM to go to the Clark County Assessor’s Office and drop off her tax cap form. She joins tens of thousands of others filing before the deadline hits.

"It is critical because that is something that you pay forever, you never stop paying," Washington said.

Her biggest fear is having to pay more property taxes than she is supposed to for the next fiscal year, which starts July 1st.

“It is not just for one or two years, it is ongoing and then you have to pay attention to make sure it doesn't happen again," explained Washington.

The Assessor's Office says so many homeowners tried to file online, it broke their system. Washington says with the website down, she's concerned about getting her questions answered before her time runs out.

She is one of many trying to get the 3% cap on her property taxes ahead of July 1st, when the tax cap goes up to 8%, but for those who miss the deadline, you can still file for your 3% cap, you just won't get a reimbursement for the previous fiscal year.

Brianna Johnson, Clark County Assessor apologized for any confusion and says her office didn't mean to cause panic.

Homeowner Gary Levell says he wants his money back and his taxes capped.

"Going from 3% to 8% is going to add something onto your bill, even if it is 100 dollars a month it is 100 dollars that can go somewhere else,” Levell said.

The Assessor’s Office will no longer accept in-person drop-off for tax cap forms, but they say the website is up and running now you can file online until 11:59 PM Thursday, June 30, 2022.