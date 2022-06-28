LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You could be paying more on your property tax than you realize. Under state law as a property owner, you can apply for a three percent tax cap on your primary residence. However, time is running out for this fiscal year.

This may be a familiar postcard for any homeowner showing their property taxes. Some may know the property tax cap is three percent, but some may find their home with a higher cap like Alexander Alonso. He’s trying to fix that.

“Right know it’s 7.7% and with the program, it can lower me to three,” he said.

Alonso was at the Clark County assessor’s office to get his property tax abatement.

This is meant to ensure a primary place of residence will only face a three percent tax cap on the property tax. He says it’s a good move with energy costs going up.

“Right now with this weather, I’m consuming a lot of energy in my house because of the air conditioning,” Alonso said.

Realtor Zar Zanganeh says this tax abatement is open to any homeowner who has a place they list as their primary residence. He says they should respond to the postcard sent by the county before the end of the fiscal year on June 30 or else they could face up to an 8 percent tax cap.

“It’s something a lot of clients are asking about and every person who’s purchasing a property, we’re making sure they pay attention to that,” he said.

He says this could make a huge difference in the amount of property tax paid.

“It’s savings of hundreds to thousands of dollars depending on the value of your property, because it’s three percent of the market value or the assessed value of your property," he said.

Alonso estimates he’ll save about $150 which will help pay for other needs.

“I can use it for gas that is expensive or food. Everything is you know going up,” he said.

If you're interested in taking advantage of this, you're encouraged to contact the Clark County assessor's office.