Take advantage of Las Vegas' lower gas prices this year compared to last Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Expect some record-breaking travel this week. According to AAA, you might be among the 71.7 million people hitting the roadways this week for Thanksgiving — a 1.3 million increase compared to last year's holiday travel period. What's leading to this increase?

Lower gas prices.

And it's not just nationally. You too can expect lower gas prices here in the Las Vegas Valley.

According to the latest data by GasBuddy, the average gas price for regular grade in Las Vegas sits at $3.65 per gallon as of Nov. 26. AAA comes in close with an average price of $3.68 per gallon across all of Clark County.

On Nov. 26, 2023, GasBuddy reported the average price at $4.10 per gallon in Las Vegas.

As you can see, the average gas price compared to this time last year is 45 cents cheaper.

RELATED STORY | Low gas prices expected to fuel record-breaking 2024 Thanksgiving travel week

This does not mean that you're going to see $3.65 at every pump in the valley. Depending on where you are, gas prices will range from the lower end of $3 dollars to right over $4 dollars.

Despite these lower prices, Nevada is still sitting on the high end of average prices compared to other states. We are currently fourth in the nation for the highest average gas price, right behind Washington state.

We broke this down for you back in September.

WATCH: While gas prices are coming down nationally, it's a different story here in Nevada

Gas prices are coming down nationally, but it's a different story here in Nevada

However, prices in Las Vegas have been dropping steadily over the fall months. One month ago, we were at $3.72 per gallon, and then in September, we were at $3.83 per gallon (all as of the 26th day of each month).

But take advantage of the low prices as soon as you can. Historically, gas prices begin to rise once the new year starts.