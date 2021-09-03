“Tablet Command” provides game-changing technology for fire crews

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When it comes to wildfires like the Caldor fire in Northern California and Nevada, time is critical. To help first responders, a mobile incident command and response solution called “Tablet Command” was created. This technology has been used by Las Vegas area fire departments at the Caldor Fire.

Brandon Parry, North Las Vegas Batallion Chief said it allows him to know where each team member is as they battle the fire.

“It allows for better tracking, better accountability, and it is easier to use, it’s easier to move it around and get our eyes back on the fire and on the incident,” said Parry.

Las Vegas area fire crews have been sent to help with the Caldor fire. Parry said battalion task leaders have been using this technology to their advantage. This has prevented mistakes from happening.

“As a fire service in general we are worried about the accountability of our people and this is just another tool that allows us to keep our people accountable, keep ourselves accountable, and know where our people are at all times,” said Parry.

Before this technology, Parry said they had to use a Southern Nevada Fire Operations form, but in the middle of communicating with crews in the field and trying to assign tasks, a lot has been lost in translation to administration. With “Tablet Command” he said it provides real-time updates, making it more efficient.

“You want to know that your guys are safe and that they are protected, you want to know where they are at all times and tablet command allows you to do that quicker and easier and it allows you to get your eyes back on the fire,” said Parry.

North Las Vegas Fire Department spokesperson said our crews that were sent up to the fire to help are currently using this technology to assign their tasks and use the real-time updates on maps to help them contain and handle this fire in the best way possible.