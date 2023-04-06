T-Mobile Arena turns seven years old on Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — T-Mobile Arena is officially turning seven years old on Thursday.

MGM Resorts and AEG announced a new sports arena was coming to the Strip in 2013.

MGM Resorts International MGM Resorts released this rendering of T-Mobile Arena in 2013.

Here's a few quick facts about the venue.



It costs approximately $375 million to build.

It sits on approximately 16 acres of land.

It took 765 days to build T-Mobile Arena.

The whole project used 21,500 cubic yards of concrete.

The groundbreaking ceremony was on May 1, 2014.

T-Mobile Timelapse credit MGM Resorts

The venue first opened on April 6, 2016.

Mark Prows, then-vice president of arenas for MGM Resorts, told Channel 13 it was good to finally open their doors to the community.

"This is the pinnacle of my career," Prows said. "You can't think of anything more exciting, more dynamic than delivering this building to this incredible marketplace."

Former MGM CEO Jim Murren echoed that excitement.

"We've crushed it. This is the coolest venue in the world," Murren said. "These hasn't been a big thing to talk about for many years and this is the first time we've built an arena in a long time. This really is the first time that I can say this was built for the community."

There was a lot of food on opening night including:



More than 800 pounds of live lobster

180 pounds of artisan cheeses

11,000 Angus beef frankfurters

218 pounds of ahi tuna

290 pounds of beef tenderloin

826 pounds of watermelon

Performers at the grand opening included Las Vegas performers Wayne Newton and The Killers.

Then-Clark County Commission chair Steve Sisolak proclaimed the day as The Killers Music Appreciation Day and gave them crystal keys to the Las Vegas Strip.

Frontman Brandon Flowers said getting to open a venue like T-Mobile Arena was special.

"We've been lucky and we've had a lot of boxes checked that were dreams for us," Flowers said. "This is just another one of those. This one, I think, is going to be one that we're never going to forget."

It was a big first week of performances for the venue.

In the three days following the grand opening, Nick Minaj, Ariana Grande, and Guns N' Roses performed at T-Mobile Arena.

Other big events that have called T-Mobile Arena home over the years include the Stanley Cup Finals, the NHL All-Star Game, the Billboard Music Awards, the Latin Grammy Awards, the iHeartRadio Music Festival, and the Miss USA pageant.