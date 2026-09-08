T-Mobile Arena outdoor plaza renamed Paramount+ Plaza in multiyear partnership

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The outdoor entertainment space at T-Mobile Arena has been renamed Paramount+ Plaza as part of a new multiyear partnership between the venue and Paramount+.

Paramount said the space will be a year-round destination for live events, immersive activations and experiences around Paramount+ programming.

Since the arena opened in 2016, the two-acre space, now formerly known as Toshiba Plaza, has hosted championship celebrations for the Golden Knights and Aces, as well as an official Bruno Mars Day celebration.

“Paramount+ is home to some of the most compelling stories, franchises and live sports in entertainment, and this partnership gives us an exciting new way to bring that content beyond the screen and directly to fans,” said Domenic DiMeglio, chief marketing officer and data officer for Paramount+. “Paramount+ Plaza will give us a dynamic, year-round presence in the heart of Las Vegas where we can create memorable experiences around our programming and connect with audiences as they come together for some of the biggest moments in sports and entertainment.”

As T-Mobile Arena welcomes in millions of fans over hundreds of events each year, Paramount hopes the plaza will give its streaming service a "highly visible, year-round presence" at one of the city's busiest entertainment spots.

“Paramount+ sits at the intersection of premium entertainment, live sports and culture, making this partnership an incredibly natural fit for T-Mobile Arena and Las Vegas,” said Sally Bae, senior vice president of global partnerships for AEG in Las Vegas.

Paramount said the newly named plaza will debut with the First Zuffa Boxing Superfight between Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn, with the site hosting the fight's ceremonial weigh-in on Friday. The event will be open to the public.

On Saturday, the screens at the plaza will show Noche UFC before the doors open to T-Mobile Arena for the fight between Garcia and Benn.