SNWA: Nevada residents, businesses to water landscape only one day a week for winter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Water Authority is reminding residents to change their landscape irrigation clocks to water only on their one assigned watering day.

Officials say this is to comply with the community's mandatory seasonal watering schedule that is in effect from November 1 to February 28, 2023.

Nevada residents are to limit spray and drip irrigation up to one day per week based on their address according to the SNWA. People can find their assigned watering day at snwa.com. Sunday watering is said to be prohibited year-round.

"Watering on days other than your assigned watering day or allowing water to spray or flow off your property is considered water waste," the SWNA said. "And may result in water-waste fees starting as high as $80 and increasing for repeat violations."

Winter watering tips from the Southern Nevada Water Authority:

