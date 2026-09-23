Switch proposes 175-acre data center campus in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Switch has submitted plans for a roughly 175-acre data center campus in North Las Vegas, according to a letter of intent from the company obtained by Channel 13.

The campus would sit on 14 parcels of land occupying approximately 175.8 acres, with the buildings estimated to be a total of 486,250 square feet near Apex Power Parkway and US-93, according to Switch.

Documents submitted to the city in August said the proposed campus would consist of two data center buildings, one fire pump house, one substation with a control house building, one switching station and one logistics office building.

In May, Channel 13 brought you concerns from locals after Switch purchased more than 300 acres of land in the area of Apex Industrial Park for around $200 million.

WATCH | Locals raise concerns after land purchase tied to data center company in Apex Industrial Park:

Locals raise concerns after land purchase tied to data center company in Apex Industrial Park

Apex Industrial Park has become a major hub for industrial growth in Southern Nevada, including a Kroger warehouse and a Crocs distribution center.

Switch would not be the only data center company operating in the region. North Las Vegas currently has several others in the area, including Flexential, ColoXchange Nevada, Sierra Health Services, T-Mobile and Novva Data Centers.

Switch also operates a massive data center campus in the southwest Las Vegas valley near Jones Boulevard and the 215 Beltway.

WATCH | Residents have questions after Switch data center expansion approved in southwest Las Vegas: