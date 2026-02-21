'Swatting' hoax targeted UNLV student union building, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — University police at UNLV say a "swatting incident" is under investigation on Friday afternoon.

The University Police Department and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the school's student union just after 3:30 p.m. As a precaution, police say people in the student union were told to shelter in place while they investigated.

"The call was quickly determined to be a 'swatting incident' or hoax report," officials stated. A "swatting incident" typically refers to a prank or hoax call intended to draw a large police presence to a particular target.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, police say the student union has reopened, and there is no threat to the campus.

University police and LVMPD will maintain a visible presence in the area, police said.

