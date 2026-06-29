SWAT takes suspect into custody after barricade near Boulder Highway, Russell Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police officers' response to a domestic violence incident prompted the closure of northbound lanes of Boulder Highway in the southeast valley on Sunday night.

According to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers initially responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in the area of Boulder Highway and Russell Road at approximately 6 p.m.

Around 11:30 p.m., we learned SWAT took a suspect into custody without incident.

"SWAT personnel responded and are actively working to resolve the incident," a spokesperson told Channel 13.

We're told this investigation is ongoing. Additional information was not immediately available at the time of this report.

