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Suspected impaired driver dies from injuries in southeast valley crash

The 31-year-old man crashed into several water district boxes and a power pole, according to police.
Eastern Avenue crash near Eldorado Lane
RTC
Eastern Avenue crash near Eldorado Lane
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspected impaired driver suffered life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in the southeast valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Channel 13 later learned from police that the driver ultimately died due to those injuries.

The crash happened around 3:42 a.m. on South Eastern Avenue near East Eldorado Lane.

Police said the driver was traveling north on Eastern Avenue and failed to maintain their lane before striking the raised center median. The car went over the median and into the southbound lanes before hitting the west curb of Eastern Avenue, according to police.

LVMPD said the vehicle continued northbound along the west sidewalk of Eastern Avenue, hitting multiple water district boxes and a wooden power pole.

The crash remains under investigation.

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