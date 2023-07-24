Suspected Gilgo Beach killer's New York home searched

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New York police have begun digging up the backyard of a man accused of killing multiple women as part of the Gilgo Beach murders.

According to our ABC affiliate in New York, authorities have sent excavators and police dogs to search the backyard of 59-year-old architect Rex Heuermann. Authorities said they believe some of the victims may have been killed at his home but they haven't found any evidence to prove that yet.

He was previously arrested after police said DNA from pizza he ate matched genetic material found near some of the victim's remains on Long Island. Investigators add they could wrap up the search at Heuermann's home sometime this week.

Officials said he has been charged with murdering three women and is the main suspect in a fourth murder. Their bodies were found tied up and stuffed in burlap sacks, all buried within a three-mile span on Long Island.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty.

Meantime, Las Vegas police are also looking into their cold cases to see if Heuermann could be connected to any of those cases. That's because he owns a timeshare at the Club de Soleil condominium complex, which is located on Tropicana Avenue and Lindell Road.

Records indicate he and his wife also sold a property in 2012 to Wyndham Vacation Resorts, which is located on Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane.

Las Vegas police declined to be interviewed regarding this case.

RELATED LINK: 13 Investigates: Suspected Gilgo Beach killer's Las Vegas connection prompts new look at unsolved cases

"We are working with partner law enforcement agencies, obviously the FBI continues to be engaged, to see if there are any other connections that need to be made," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said last week. "I can tell you this: the investigation continues. We will remain and our police department will remain focused on bringing justice for our other victims."

According to ABC News, the investigation has also expanded to include Chester, South Carolina where Heuermann owns property. Authorities there seized a Chevrolet Avalanche in connection with the investigation. Authorities are also looking into whether he is connected to four murders in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Police said four women who were working as prostitutes were found in a watery ditch in Egg Harbor Township.

Heuermann's next court date is scheduled for August 1.