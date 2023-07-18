Suspect in long-unsolved Gilgo Beach killings has ties to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The suspect recently arrested in connection to a long-unsolved series of killings in Long Island has ties to Las Vegas.

Architect Rex Heuermann is charged with the murders of three of the 11 victims in the case known as the Gilgo Beach murders.

According to Clark County records, Heuermann owns property in the Spring Valley area — a time share at the Club de Soleil condominium complex.

A call to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department inquiring whether investigators are looking into potential connections between Heuermann and unsolved cases in the Las Vegas area was not immediately returned on Monday.

The 59-year-old Heuermann faces charges in connection with the murders of three sex workers whose bodies were found tied up and stuffed in burlap sacks, all buried within a three-mile span on Long Island.

Heuermann reportedly lived near the area where the remains of 11 people were found in 2010 and 2011.

For more than a decade since the bodies were discovered, a suspect had eluded investigators. The case garnered public attention over the years and influenced the popular Netflix film "Lost Girls," based on the book by investigative reporter Robert Kolker.

The bodies were uncovered after a search for 24-year-old sex worker Shannan Gilbert, who disappeared after leaving a client's house near Gilgo Beach.

Eighteen months after Gilbert's disappearance, her body was discovered, along with the remains of four other women. Over the next year that number would rise to 11, including the remains of a man and a toddler.

Heuermann faces charges in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello.

Investigators say they used cell phone records and a distinctive vehicle with ties to one of the murders to reduce the pool of possible suspects from thousands of people to dozens.

Authorities say they were able to connect Heuermann to the crime after matching DNA from a slice of pizza he ate to genetic material found on one of the victims.

Investigators also believe Heuermann used burner phones and fake email accounts to research his victims, their murders and, at times, even taunted one woman's family by using her phone to call them after her death.

In the time since his arrest on Friday, police have been removing items of potential evidence from his home, including more than 200 firearms.

Heuermann's lawyer said his client had just learned about the charges Friday morning and told him, "I didn't do this," the Associated Press reported.

A judge has ordered that Heuermann remain in custody without bail.

The Associated Press and Scripps News contributed to this report.