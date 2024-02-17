Suspect taken into custody following crash, barricade in east Las Vegas

6:30 p.m. - Henderson police said the subject has been taken into custody and the scene will be cleared shortly.

No further details about the incident have been released.

5 p.m. - Law enforcement is asking the public to avoid the area near Andover Drive and and Tropicana Avenue due to a barricade situation.

According to the Henderson Police Department, the incident started after crash that happened at 3 p.m. near Warm Springs Road and Marks Street.

Investigators said preliminary information indicates a possible robbery and/or carjacking incident could have happened at the scene of the crash.

A person has barricaded themselves in a home in the 4900 block of Andover Drive.

In addition to Henderson police, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department as well as the Henderson SWAT team is en route to the location.

Law enforcement is asking motorists to avoid both areas while they investigate.